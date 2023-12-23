In 2024, please switch to Firefox

This December, if there’s one tech New Year’s resolution I’d encourage you to have, it’s switching to the only remaining ethical web browser, Firefox. According to recent posts on social media, Firefox’s market share is slipping. We should not let that happen. There are two main reasons why switching is important.
1. Privacy
Firefox is the only major browser not built by a company that makes money from advertising and/or selling your personal data. There’s been a lot of talk about websites tracking users using cookies, fingerprinting and other nefarious technologies that hurt your privacy. But owning the browser puts Google, Apple and Microsoft in a position where they don’t even need those tricks. We need to use browsers that are independent, and right now that means Firefox.
2. Browser engine monopoly
Wikipedia lists four browser engines as being “active”. Browser engines are the bits that take a web page’s code and display it on your screen. Ideally, they conform to the official W3C standards, and display all elements as it describes. If that’s the case, web developers can easily write sites that work on all browsers. No proprietary vendor lock-in nonsense, just glorious open standards at work.
It’s happened before
In the early 2000’s, Internet Explorer had a massive 95% market share. This meant that many sites were only developed for use with IE. They’d use experimental features that IE supported, in favor of things from the official HTML standard. This was a very bad situation, which hindered the development of the World Wide Web.
Currenty, Chrome, Safari and Edge all use variations of the closely related Webkit and Blink engines. If we want to avoid another browser engine monopoly, we need to support Firefox, and its “Gecko” engine.
Firefox is actually really good
If Firefox would be a bad browser, I would not recommend you to switch. It’s fast, has a nice user interface, and feels every bit as modern and elegant as its competition. I’ve been using it as my main browser for a couple of years now, on Linux, Windows, MacOS and Android. As a web developer, I usually have at least three browsers open, but when I go look something up on the web, I pick Firefox.
So please, help save the web by using the best browser out there. It’s an easy thing to do, and it makes a big difference.
@roy I only use Brave for Amazon stuff… Because for some reason Amazon doesn't display the orders page on my Firefox.
Other than that, it's all Firefox with me.
I got on Amazon’s case about their Firefox support and they said it was because I had something wrong with my browsing history, and to delete my browsing history and saved tabs and I think any Amazon related bookmarks.
Lenovo and HP are just as bad. One of them doesn’t even work in Chrome on the Mac, I need to use Safari for it. They tell me to file a ticket with Mozilla or Google. It’s not their fault they use seven layers of javascript with react and ajax and webasm and whatever else instead of making sure they work with plain HTML+CSS. Like heck it isn’t.
@diegopappalardo @roy I bougt many things with Firefox this years and I hadn't any problem even using many add-on like No-Scripts ADS blocker
@pafurijaz @roy well I don't get it then… I disabled all my plugins and logged into Amazon. The issue appears when I try to access my order's list. The rest of the site works fine.
Maybe it's a config of Firefox itself? Third-party cookies?
I will try to figure that out during the holidays…
I believe amazon disabled order history export. you could see your individual orders but not all of them at once.
@pafurijaz @diegopappalardo @roy i deleted my Amazon account, but when given a $25 gift card to Amazon, i created a temporary email and set up Amazon to use once. I use so many ad blockers etc, and i had no trouble using the site.
To me if #Firefox can't work on a site that's evidence the sight is totally enshittified–probably intentionally, to force people to adopt a compatibly enshittified browser.
I can view my amazon orders page in Firefox. maybe one of the plugins you’re using is breaking it? I even have privacy badger on and it still works.
@roy Firefox has been my default daily browser for years now. It's great. Works entirely as intended. Supports all the extensions you might want. Supports cross platform synchronization of bookmarks (I use it on android, Linux and windows). And it doesn't have any of the "trying-to-lock-you-in" crap that the other browsers have.
On my work laptop I sometimes use Edge… OMG what a piece of crap that's become. You need to install an extension to get rid of the f-ing MS homepage. Do Not Use Edge!
@roy I’ve been thinking of switching to Brave. Is that a bad option?
@thediemustfall @roy Brave is chromium based, no? Also, at least when I looked at it before, it can bundled with crypto nonsense. Maybe they're beyond that now?
@vincent @roy that’s interesting. I looked at it briefly awhile back and it comes with a crypto wallet and some other things I’d consider bloatware — a music player and newsreader I think? My primary internet concern right now is privacy and freeing myself of platforms and platformed content. I have Firefox downloaded but mostly for user testing. I may give it a whirl.
It’s not a bad option from the short term self interest aim of protecting your privacy. But the point of this article is that for our common good, and for self interest in the long term, we should use Firefox or a Firefox-based browser, which Brave is not.
considering the amount of bad rap the project lead has and the amount of shady shit the browser is and was doing, it’s probably one of the worst browsers out there
@thediemustfall @roy Well, Brave = Chromium, which makes it at least somewhat beholden to Google. More importantly, though, Brave CEO Brendan Eich is a homophobic COVID denier crypto-bro, which is why I dropped it & finally switched to Firefox (Eich was fired from Mozilla for these views).
@thediemustfall @roy Here's a good summary why you shouldn't use Brave, by @corbin: https://www.spacebar.news/stop-using-brave-browser/
Brave is fine, just disable the crypto/wallet unless you want to earn rewards for watching ads they serve. Ghostery Private Browser is another option, though I think you have to choose a paid plan to get it to synch between devices. In addition, you can also use a privacy centric firewall, like portmaster, to control ads and tracking (it even eliminates MS Windows from spying on you).
Firefox is great as well, though I’ve read some articles that suggest Google has its financial tentacles involved the company, so they may not be entirely immune from tracking issues. Search for “how to harden firefox” for pointers on making it more private and secure. There are also firefox hardening projects on github designed to go the extra mile.
yes, it is among the worst possible options out there.
it has a long history of many wrongdoings and is now pivoting into the realm of crypto and hopes to destroy the web as we know it by undermining it with crypto.
I believe Brave is the best option for security, and it is after lots of testing. This applies to Linux but I would suggest it is the same with windows. Test it yourselves if you are concerned about targeted ads or identification. The next best, I found is ‘ghostery’.
@roy btw, Mozilla also has a donation page at https://foundation.mozilla.org
Last I heard they are still largely funded by royalties from search engine providers…
Donations to the foundation do not translate into funding for Firefox, unfortunately.
Mozilla does nothing to dispel the misconception, but matter of fact is that your money will not be used to pay Firefox developers.
the donation is a full on scam and public relation image thing so mozilla can pretend they are funded by people when they actually are almost fully funded by ads through google and the default search engine contract.
Also the money they get from donation does not go to the web of even the browser. It seems it is spent on financing lobbying group for trans, gay and other societal issues, along side spending into AI and venture funding.
https://lunduke.locals.com/post/4387539/firefox-money-investigating-the-bizarre-finances-of-mozilla
I remember when I first switched to Chrome. It was fast, light, and not a memory hog. That was when it first came out. It's now totally bloatware
I did work for Sun during the Netscape days and we pretty much used mosaic for everything. No idea why that died
I'm mostly using Firefox now and even at work is the preferred browser
@roy I used Firefox for quite a while years ago. Might be time to switch back.
@roy I switched back from Chrome to Firefox when the "Quantum" release came out in 2017 and never looked back. Every machine I touch that doesn't have Firefox gets it installed and made default.
@roy I'm an unwavering Firefox user for almost two decades, but I wish they weren't taking half a billion dollars from Google.
@claudius @roy Same. Feels a little disingenuous to say Firefox doesn’t make money from ads when their largest revenue stream by far is … entirely so Google can serve you ads.
That’s not a reason to not use Firefox, it’s still the best browser, and I honestly don’t know how I’d fix the situation if I were Firefox CEO (besides taking a massive pay cut); it’s hard to compete when all your major competitors come as free, bundled apps.
@roy I enjoyed reading this. It's so rare that I'm actually doing the right thing, so I'm delighted to know Firefox is a "preferred" browser. I love using Firefox!
@roy early 2000 every project we did resolved to be browser independent. That resolve never lasted more than a week before it locked into IE (I was coding back end, so on the periphery of this). I use FF exclusively now. Last time I looked the profiles worked better under Chromium, FF profiles were confusing. I'm not using profiles now though, so not a problem for me.
@roy @_dmh While I support encouraging people to move to Firefox (and am a FF user myself) there are a couple misleading elements here.
1) “Apple makes money from ads” is technically true, but that’s a long way from using their browser platform to enable it. It’s simply inaccurate to lump that in with the Chromium ecosystem’s approach to enabling ads. Safari’s privacy measures cost FB *billions* when they rolled out.
@roy @_dmh
2) There are good reasons to support rendering engine diversity, but calling WebKit and Blink “closely related” is like saying PostgreSQL and Ingres are closely related: true when the fork happened, but completely irrelevant at this point given the development since then. Again, while technically accurate, stating it this way implies a relationship that isn’t there.
As I said: I’m a FF user and fan. But we can support it without blurring distinctions that do matter. 2/2
@curtosis @roy @_dmh thoughts on this? https://mastodon.online/@kerfuffle/111664953881568789
@mcspadden @roy @_dmh I have no particular insight, other than generally finding US CEO pay outrageously disconnected from job performance, and very tired of the tax and employment laws being written to privatize profits and socialize losses.
@roy I'm already on FireFox.
I used to use Opera back in the day before they changed their rendering engine to that behind Chrome / Chromium. Have also dabbled with Vivaldi. Been locked (🔒?) into Chrome for a while, mainly because of Android, Contacts, and Calendar, but must see if I can do all that, and Profiles, under Firefox / (new) Opera / Vivaldi.
I use other browsers on occasion for specific tasks, but Firefox is my primary and has been so for over a decade. It works.
Firefox for Android now supports extensions (version 121).
GPC Global Privacy Controls are built in too (but on Android the gui is missing until v122).
Mozilla seems to have lots of money ?
https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/200097189
FF maybe the "best" browser but it is full of the most annoying and stupid glitches
eg, to bookmark all open tabs you need two clicks (1st select all, then bookmark)
and the edit history functions sucks
but I am not a programmer and have no idea what standard to apply
Prefer Bromite because it offers better customisation.
https://www.bromite.org/
E.g. android Firefox does not allow you to set your own home page.
@jamesbritt @roy Bromite is a Chromium browser and thus uses the same rendering engine as Chrome which helps Google and Microsoft.
@jamesbritt @roy As far as I can tell, Bromite is dead. There is a fork by one of the maintainers called Cromite that is updated: https://github.com/uazo/cromite
Yeah, looks like the last release on F-droid was 2022.
@roy@roytanck.com 100% this… I sometimes need to do cross-browser frontend work but pretty rare. I use chromium in that case.
Otherwise, I’m all #Firefox all the time, everywhere
@roy I 100% agree. Been saying a very similar thing for several years as well.
used Chromium (on #linux #ubuntu) for a long time, switched to Firefox some month's ago especially for the synchronisation between laptop, pc and two cellphones (my wifes and mine), alltough on the cellphones we prefere the #DuckDuckGo browser,
That's clean, fast and blocks trackers in the apps on the phone.
Firefox however is pretty good on the laptop an pc.
@roy I used to use Firefox and liked it well enough. Then they did an upgrade that changed all my settings/layouts etc and I couldn't get them to work the same again so I ditched it.
Mayve they've improved now. I'll take a look.
@roy Oh great. Can only download Firefox through Google Play, even from Mozilla's own website. Shurely shome mistake?
@roy Ah yes, now I remember why I stopped using Firefox for Android. Because the toolbar setup is shit! It can't do this:
@Gillinger @roy i use Firefox for Android because it's the only one that lets me watch videos and read articles without a single ad. I even blocked out suggested products and the garbage gossip articles on sites like cnn.
I watch YouTube videos without any ads, and it cleans up pages so i never have to see twitter, Facebook, or Instagram bullshit, unless i choose to see it (just once, then it automatically goes back to good.)
I haven't found a single reason to ever use any other browser.
But i do have falcon available on my laptop, just in case.
@Gillinger @roy not sure which version of Firefox you downloaded, there's several variations of Firefox available for Android. Check out https://www.f-droid.org/en/packages/de.marmaro.krt.ffupdater/ to download the version you want. I personally like using Fennec on my device.
@roy never stopped using since Windows XP so on, and now I'm using Linux over a decade, on Android only FireFox.
@roy Firefox is definitely the best browser. I use several browsers, but ff is cleanest, fastest and secure. ❤️Also, it looks great.
@roy What about the DuckDuckGo browser? They have a brilliant feature that helps you watch YouTube without ads, and I really like their logo.
Should I switch?
@BramVanDriel @roy As far as I know, DDG's browser uses your system's webview engine, which on Windows is Webkit-based. On Mac/iOS it's likely Safari.
So while it's definitely a good option in terms of privacy, it doesn't check the second box in my post.
@roytanck @roy ah, of course.. thanks. Now I finally have a new year's resolution: switch browsers (again).
@roy I tried using Librewolf and Firefox proper, and I couldn't use them. After a week of both, I had to go back to Vivaldi. Firefox is missing too many features and extensions and is run by too many corrupt corporate suits.
They keep ruining any hope they had by focusing on frivolous features and not on features users a fully want.
Unfortunately, it looks like Chromium based browsers might be a monopoly; the best we can hope for is Chromium being ripped away from Google by the governments.
@roy I'm a fan of Duck Duck Gp for privacy purposes.
@roy @bert_hubert Mozilla gets most of its money from Google…. without those payments Mozilla would likely not exist. In the US there is on top of that the DoH debacle where they decide to send all your DNS requests through a fun third party….. sorry, but Mozilla checked out years ago 🙁
@roy What about Opera?
I use the release version on my mobile & Nightly on my laptop (which in spite of being pre-release still a work in progress version is still pretty stable)
@roy There’s another option: if you don’t like the telemetry and unnecessary features that Firefox has (Pocket in particular), check out Librewolf, a fork of Firefox that strips all that out.
I’ve been happy with Firefox, but I think I’ll go ahead and try Librewolf at some point too
There is also Fennec on mobile, which is similar in that regard. I don't mind the pretty minimal tracking and telemetry on Firefox. I use it to save login info, for example, rather than a standalone app like bitwarden.
https://f-droid.org/packages/org.mozilla.fennec_fdroid/
@roy Hmmmmm……. I still very well remember the "This webpage is best viewed in Internet Explorer"….
All my own pages basically, long time ago, were just made in HTML3.2 or 4.01 Transitional.
Needs to check those to kick out any G. Analytics I forgot.
Using Firefox as default browser. Currenly Vivaldi as alternate.
Did run into a few webites that didn't work in Firefox. One our insurance, obviously I complained…
@roy I actually recommend against Firefox proper. Pocket acts as its own little opt-in spyware tool, and its security and privacy out of the box is poor. It defaults to Google as its search engine. I'd recommend using a stripped down version like Waterfox instead, or else Librewolf if you really want security. If using Linux, Firedragon gives you Librewolf with slightly more sane settings and Wayland support.
@roy #Firefox is my default browser and has been for years. I should put my money where my mouth is. They are important to our Internet health. Thanks for the good reminder.
I will NEVER go back to Firefox after they screwed the whole community to be like Chrome. We lost amazing extensions and were forced be on a new buggy browser engine for years. They are also trying to currently trying to get rid of Firefox as it produces almost no revenue since it dropped below the 2% mark for browsers.
Vivaldi is the browser for me until Lady Bird Browser is in a solid state, which I estimate might be end of next year.
have you heard of librewolf ? it’s basically firefox with as much of mozilla removed as possible.
also honorable mention for waterfox and betterbird.
I’m the same as you, mozilla repeated stupid decision imposed on me have turned me into never ever even considering going back to anything they do. It seems to be how they manage to turn firefox into irrelevance with no future, alienating its user base and long time supporters in a definitive manner.
Mozilla leadership is human garbage. I’ll be using Brave, thank you very much.
And before you say the word “monoculture“, give me a break please… Every Linux distribution uses the same Linux kernel and there’s no problem with that.
Down with Mozilla, Firefox and all the blue haired turds who support them.
fun fact brave has been founded by a dipshit that made his career at mozilla and thought he had this great idea to use people browsing to extract money by resurrecting the old and failed “pay to surf” scheme. After a many failed attempt, wrongdoings and public scandals, brave is now turning into a crypto scam.
You clearly do not understand much about linux distro and kernel usage, as your statement is simply plain wrong. there are many kernel variant in use today, from rt to ck and so on.
That said I do agree with you that mozilla is full on garbage, they seem to have 0 understanding of the web, of what a browser is, what firefox is about and what direction things should go.
Been browsing Firefox only since Netscape. It’s everything I always needed, but the best features are the ones you activate _after_ a vanilla install:
1. Adblocks and general safety/privacy extensions (many choices and combinations possible).
2. Container tab extension: I’ve got a special container tab only for Google websites, and you can setup as many container tabs as you need.
3. Sync: bring everything with you on every install, including open tabs and parameters
4. Easy to work with and safe password manager (works with sync).
5. For me, the killer feature is to be able to dump all cookies and all autosaved web stuff upon closing the browser, excepted passwords and bookmarks. That means I never keep open tabs and I always have to log back to websites, which do need time and dedication, but on the plus side: I never have cookie/login problems, or memory issues, or whatever. Always starting from a totally blank tab has its perks, and absolutely contributes to my digital safety and sanity, while making ad spooking a little more complicated.
Still using FFx after > 20 years now and on all Pc’s or mobile.
Continuing to avoid Firefox. Thx bye!
lol. do you know that google is almost entirely funding firefox? you have been sold on a “private browser” marketing. congratulations
I’m a long time Firefox user and know this is an incredibly unpopular position in the FF community: but I wish they would switch to Chromium under the hood. What makes Firefox so great has nothing to do with the engine. The privacy-focused features including cloud stuff, the dev tools, the UX…all of that is just “chrome” built around the engine. In fact, I strongly believe the engine is actually *holding* Firefox back and pushing away users that are sick of websites not working correctly or, more commonly, seeing small rendering and functionality issues all over the place as developers stop caring about testing in FF/Gecko. A great example of this is how, on iOS, Firefox is just WebKit, yet it’s still the same great FF experience when it comes to the features around the engine. This is what I think they need to do to stay relevant and not repel users who just need sites to work.
@roy I have been using firefox since their inception. I actually use several different browsers for different things. I always flush my cache before each use of a browser and I have them all set to delete all cookies and site data every time a browser is closed. Between this and a few other things I do I have not even once received a targeted Ad.
There are effectively two viable browsers: Firefox and Chrome. One is *directly* run by an ad company and trying to kill your ability to dictate how the content you download is displayed & consumed by your computer. They’re both some degree of captured, but you can excise all of this stuff from firefox with a user.js or a fork. I’d hardly call Mozilla blameless, but why pick the *more* noxious one? I don’t understand the mindset at all, there’s nothing pragmatic about it…
There is only one thing stopping me from switching to firefox, it’s the lack of customization of key bindings, like we do have in vivaldi for example
I have been using Firefox since it was launched! With my beloved extensions, I can’t imagine living without it.
No, I don’t think I will.
Sorry to burst your bubble, but Firefox uploads your every move to Google. Run a script to monitor traffic to Google servers and weep. Open fresh Firefox window, yep ping to Google (even if Google isn’t your default search engine). Open any random non-Google property website (e.g. your bank), yep multiple pings to Google servers.
At least Brave does not do this, even though Brave’s future is questionable as well.
“Firefox is the only major browser not built by a company that makes money from advertising and/or selling your personal data.”
You mean, other than Safari.
Firefox needs to be backed up by heavy developers to compete with other browser like edge. I personally use ede as my default browser even though i know microsoft spys through it. But its the only browser that works for me. The features it gives like sidebar, vertical tabs, split screen, save workspaces, free gpt-4 that summarizes pdfs, web page also the ui feels great….. Firefox needs to be like arc to attract users.
Hardened Firefox is the way with Mull or Fennec on Android.
PD: On every Firefox post there are this conservative warriors that cant get over people wanting to have rights… can u stop victimizing urself? Yall literally have the status quo on your side and are still crying people are not like you. Get a grip and visit a forest or hug someone.
My take on it.
@roy What about Vivaldi and Brave? I’m usually browsing using those.
No, Firefox is slow as hell, horrible battery life, and all their services are shit I’m not interested in.
I use Safari exclusively, and i’m not gonna change my mind.
Want people to not hate firefox? Tell ubuntu to stop preloading the firefox snap in ubuntu.
@roy Firefox is my Secondary browser 😊
An avid Firefox user since Netscape.
The one of the only things I hate about firefox is the inability to save the web pages as single .mhtml file. Common folks! It is 2023 and this still doesn’t support this out of the box??
I know there are a lot of extensions, but can’t use a default shortcut key of Ctrl+S to them. Can’t modify.
Get this one single most feature and you will gain many users….
Is there anyone who reads this and suggests to Mozilla? I feel the above para is in vain! But still wanted to record my thoughts…
@roy Some perhaps worthwhile context:
https://mastodon.online/@kerfuffle/111664953881568789
I will never, ever let a browser tell me how to think. I would honestly rather see ads.
Nah, there’s no way I’m switching to Firefox.
Regardless of how wonderful, private, or whatever other features it has, its mobile version is just a piece of counterintuitive mess. Using it instead of Chrome on a phone is simply unbearable torture. Behavior of the tabs, react to the system back button, response to the home button, trying to select any text on the page – absolutely everything in this browser goes against how things should function in any application.